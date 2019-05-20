Contractor picked for Auckland interchange

The Puhinui Station Interchange in south Auckland is set to be opened in early 2021. It will connect rail and buses to Auckland Airport and Manukau.

The announcement was made by Auckland mayor Phil Goff and minister of transport Phil Twyford. Goff said that the project will create a new southern gateway to the city. “This project allows for congestion-free travel to the airport and its employment precinct for people across Auckland,” he said. “It will be welcomed by workers and visitors to the city. The impressive new station will mark out the south-western gateway to the city.”

He said that the project will be completed within 18 months of construction and is planned to be open before the meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in 2021.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison said that construction will start later this year. “It’s fantastic to have McConnell Dowell – Built Environs involved early so we can focus on delivering the upgraded Puhinui Station Interchange,” he said. “By early 2021 we’ll have a modern, new interchange at Puhinui, with direct and frequent connections to the airport with buses running every 10 minutes along priority lanes.”