Contractor picked for Cheltenham retirement complex

Retirement living specialist Richmond Villages, part of BUPA, has chosen Stepnell to build its new £20m retirement village in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Stepnell has been contracted for the construction of a 60-bed care home and 55 assisted living apartments in a woodland setting on the western fringes of the town centre. The development has been designed for Richmond Villages by PRC Architecture & Planning.

Communal facilities will include a restaurant, café bar, library, exercise studio, treatment rooms and hair & beauty salon. As well as woodland walkways, there will be garden areas and rooftop garden terraces.

The development will be four storeys high, stepping down to three storeys at the end of each of the main wings. The construction process will use precast piled foundations with an in situ concrete frame clad in rainscreen cladding and curtain walling with aluminium windows and doors, all fixed to an SFS internal wall system.

“It is exciting to be starting construction of this stunning retirement living complex for Richmond Villages which will deliver exceptional facilities and accommodation made even more distinctive by the woodland setting,” said Stepnell regional director John Rawlinson. “Stepnell has a proven record of delivering outstanding care sector projects and our team are delighted to be bringing that expertise to this project and working once again with Richmond Villages to create this impressive facility.”