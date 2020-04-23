Contractor picked for Norwegian fish farm

image by Voll Arkitekter

Salmar Settefisk is client for land-based farming facility, which includes 16,000m2 building as well as building service areas, a warehouse, workshops, a laboratory, a dining room and living quarters for on-site employees.

“We know this is going to be an attractive job for our employees,” said Peab construction manager Kai Ole Berntsen. “At the same time we are working on this project we will be running ‘Senja’s biggest hotel’ with 80 rooms that will be living quarters for workers on the construction site.”

For the most part the project will be carried out by Peab’s own workers and apprentices.

“This is a very important project for Peab since our goal is to be a local community builder in northern Norway,” said Peab region manager Gro Skaar Knutsen. “To begin with it will be a really big construction site, which means a lot of jobs for Peab and then the project has a positive effect on local businesses.”

Construction will begin in May and the farm is expected to come into use in July 2022.

