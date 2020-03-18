Contractor picked for Singapore stations

Tengah Plantation Station

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the contract for the design and construction of stations and associated viaducts to the joint venture at a contract value of S$265.4m (£153m).

The contract covers the construction of Tengah Plantation, Tengah Park and Bukit Batok West stations and viaducts spanning 2.3km.

Tengah Plantation Station will serve future residential developments in Tengah New Town, while Tengah Park Station will serve existing residential developments along Bukit Batok Road. Tengah Park Station will also cater to students and staff of several educational institutions nearby, including Dulwich College which is adjacent to the station and Millennia Institute. Bukit Batok West Station will serve existing residential and commercial developments within the Bukit Batok West and Yuhua areas, including educational institutions, places of worship and parks.

The joint venture brings together their collective experience in local rail projects. John Holland constructed Jalan Besar station on the Downtown Line and is currently involved in the construction of Siglap and Springleaf stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line. McConnell Dowell previously constructed Beauty World and King Albert Park stations on the Downtown Line.

Construction works for the three JRL stations under this contract are expected to start later this year with completion slated for 2026.

