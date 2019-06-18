Contractor targeted by mandate fraudsters

Speller Metcalfe has raised the alarm after two cases of mandate fraud were attempted last week to divert client funds from payment to Speller Metcalfe.

Mandate fraud, also known as creditor fraud, is when individuals contact companies claiming to be a contractor, member of the supply chain or client advising that their bank account details have changed.

Two clients of Speller Metcalfe in the Warwickshire area received letters last week written in a similar format to the company’s own headed paper, requesting changes be made to bank account details held on record. However, the letters were not from Speller Metcalfe and it has not changed its bank details.

Speller Metcalfe has spoken out on this con trick before, following a spate of similar incidents in 2015. However, the fraudulent letters are becoming increasingly plausible.

Best advice is: always seek both verbal and written confirmation of any requests to change details of banks accounts being paid into.