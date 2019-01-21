Contractor wanted for £25m vet school expansion

Several new buildings are planned at the Royal Veterinary College in South Mimms

The growth of student numbers, as well as clinical and research activities, has necessitated an expansion of building and facilities at the Royal Veterinary College.

In recent years Willmott Dixon has built a new teaching centre on the Hawkshead campus in South Mimms and Morgan Sindall has added new student accommodation. Morgan Sindall is also currently refurbishing one of the college’s buildings in Camden.

In summer 2018 the college submitted a site-wide masterplan to Welwyn & Hatfield Borough Council setting out plans for 6,575 m2 of new build on the 575-acre Hawkshead campus.