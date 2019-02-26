Contractor wanted for Burgess Hill access road

Northern Arc outline masterplan

The construction of a 700-metre single carriageway road with a corridor width ranging from 13 to 19 metres and a single span road bridge over an existing water course will form part of the early infrastructure required to pave the way for new homes at the Northern Arc.

An outline planning application for the 200-hectare site to the north of Burgess Hill, which will provide approximately 3,500 residential units with supporting education, healthcare, community, employment and retail facilities, was submitted for planning permission in December 2018.

Ken Glendinning, head of strategic land at Homes England, said: “This is a major milestone for the project as we prepare to deliver infrastructure to accelerate housing development at the Northern Arc. The new road bridge and link road are vital to enable us to build the much-needed homes and infrastructure for Burgess Hill as fast as possible.”

This works package is the first infrastructure contract package to be let by Homes England and will be the first of a series of infrastructure work packages let by the agency.

The contract notice is available at www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/Notice/e4bcaff6-2d95-4c16-b982-dc1acb8910bf