CGI of the planned development

Merchant Taylor Homes has planning permission for a 1,565 sq m (16,845 sq ft) development with 154 residential apartments across nine stories.

Indicative project cost is in the region £15m to £20m.

Contractors with the competence and capacity to take on the project are invited to email neil@merchanttaylor.co.uk

