Contractors and consultants chosen for £500m HE framework

The new frameworks are designed to help the university build longer term relationships with contractors and consultants who will provide construction, design and surveying services.

Over the last 10 years, the university has built a new library, a Collaborative Teaching Laboratory and a Sport & Fitness Centre. A further £500m of developments are in its pipeline.

Six frameworks have been created under the umbrella of University of Birmingham Build Higher Construction Frameworks. Three are for construction, in different value bands, and three are for consultancy services.

They will also be available for other higher education (HE) institutions to call on.

The chosen suppliers in each framework are:

Main contractors for projects over £10m: Morgan Sindall, Galliford Try, Willmott Dixon, BAM Construction and John Graham Construction

Main contractors for projects £2.5m-£10m: Morgan Sindall, GTH Construction, Galliford Try, GF Tomlinson, Willmott Dixon and Midas Group

Main contractors for projects up to £2.5m: GTH Construction, Graham Asset Management, Sutton Coldfield Construction, Murray & Willis, J Tomlinson, Chief Construction, Seddon Construction and Novus Property Solutions

Surveying: AA Projects, Currie & Brown, RLF, Faithful & Gould, Rider Levett Bucknall and Pick Everard

Architecture: Glancy Nicholls Architects, Associated Architects, BDP, Sheppard Robson Architects and ADP

Engineering design services: Hoare Lee, Ove Arup & Partners, Couch Perry & Wilkes, WSP UK, Pick Everard, Cundall Johnston & Partners.

The university’s estates director Trevor Payne said: “We have an ambitious plan for the future of our campus and our objective is to create the best possible environment in which our students can achieve and our academic colleagues can undertake world-leading research. The creation of our own construction framework is a natural next step, as we look to secure the support of the very best in the industry. The frameworks will be for 10 years and will be open for use by all HE institutions, reflecting the vision we have for the university and the sector as a whole.”

Head of procurement Jonathan Jones said: “The University of Birmingham has always prided itself on its scale of ambition to deliver first rate services and resources for its students and staff. With a planned additional infrastructure investment of £500m over the next few years, we also wanted to develop further procurement opportunities by creating our own university construction framework. This framework not only allows the university to optimise its value for money, but is also available for other universities to use and benefit from the collective spending power and contractor relationship development.

“By working closely with our key contractors we can collectively develop additional opportunities with initiatives such as social value, environmental enhancements and sponsorship opportunities.”

