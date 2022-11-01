Contractors call for ban on combustible insulation indoors

PIR-based materials like Therma Duct Insulation are designed for exterior use only

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) is calling for a ban on polyisocyanurate (PIR) based insulations being used in internal applications.

PIR, a rigid foam insulation, is commonly used on external ductwork as a cost effective finish when used with external weatherproofing/cladding products.

But, TICA is warning, PIR is also combustible and can pose a danger when used internally.

TICA suspects that some contractors are using PIR insulation inside buildings to reduce costs because safer alternatives, such as phenolic duct insulation, are more expensive.

The association says that the internal use of PIR should be stopped and clients should take check the credentials of insulation materials being installed inside their buildings.

TICA technical policy manager Chris Ridge said: “Are contractors who continue to use PIR boards on internal duct systems wilfully turning a blind eye or are they ignorant of the facts concerning the products they are installing?

“Either way, the use of PIR board on internal ductwork systems needs to end. The current economic climate, where spiralling costs are impacting many businesses, is no excuse for prioritising the use of cheaper, potentially dangerous materials at the expense of people’s safety.”

He added: “TICA continues to champion best practice in the thermal insulation industry. With the publication of the Construct Product White Paper imminent, it’s time for the construction industry to take responsibility for products that are being used in the built environment.

“The responsibility for ensuring compliance cannot begin and end with the specialist contractor and those awarding such contracts need to play their part. In the case of thermal insulation, mechanical and electrical contractors should be checking the credentials of the insulation product applied and asking more questions of their insulation contractors.”

A spokesperson for insulation manufacturer Kingspan said: “Therma Duct, our PIR board product for ductwork applications, is tested and CE marked for specific use with externally located ductwork applications only and we would not recommend the use of Therma Duct inside of a building. We would instead advise our customers to use insulation products that are CE or UKCA marked, where applicable, for use in internal ductwork applications, such as our Kooltherm Duct Insulation.”

