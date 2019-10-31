Contractors called for £1bn Welsh housing framework

The WPA is setting up the framework for local authorities and social housing landlords. It is currently consulting with more than 20 contracting authorities across north Wales with a potential development pipeline of 5 000 houses. So far, the contracting authorities that identified as potential commissioners have stated indicative targets of 2,420 new homes to be built by 2023.

The proposed lot structure consists of nine lots across eight areas in north and mid Wales – Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Ceredigion and Powys – plus, an additional 'all areas’ lot , or ‘super-lot'.

To ensure a mix of local SMEs and national contractors, the framework has been broken down by lot sizes: up to 5 units; 6-15 units; 16-49 units; and 50+ units.

The four-year framework also provides for the delivery of associated community buildings to residential developments (such as sports facilities, health centres and libraries) plus any associated commercial facilities such as car parks and shops.

The procurement documents are available at: procontract.due-north.com

