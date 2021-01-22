Contractors named for Alumno student schemes

Bermondsey Spa Gardens, on Ascot Road, has been designed by Greenaway Architecture

The projects are both set for completion by September 2022 when the new academic year starts.

The required forward funding of £43.8m has been put up by Barings.

The 4,600 sq m project on Bermondsey Spa Gardens is Alumno’s fourth development in the London Borough of Southwark and will provide facilities for 143 students.

HG Construction, which recently completed Alumno`s latest project in Norwich, has been appointed as the main contractor here.

The 1,449 sq m central Manchester development will comprise 62 studio apartments, along with a communal area and a rooftop terrace. Formerly the location of the Church Inn pub, the vacant site is within the campus of Manchester Metropolitan University, with the Manchester University Campus close by.

GMI Construction Group has been appointed the main contractor on this scheme.

“We are absolutely delighted to have concluded this agreement with Barings, a world leading real estate investor,” said David Campbell, founder and managing director of Alumno. “This is a huge boost for our business coming into 2021. It also highlights the confidence in bringing forward major investment into the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector, which has again demonstrated its resilience during these challenging times.”

The Manchester scheme

