Contractors picked for 100km Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

The Chinese-funded Finnish company working on the project has announced that it will work with three Chinese companies on the final design and construction of the 100km tunnel, which forms part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

FinEst Bay Area Development said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Railway International Group, China Railway Engineering Company, China Communications Construction Company and financier Touchstone Capital Partners. It had signed a funding deal for the US$15bn (£12bn) project in March.

“The partner companies are the largest in the world in their own fields of expertise,” said Peter Vesterbacka, co-founder of Finest Bay Development company.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk