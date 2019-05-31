  1. Instagram
Fri May 31 2019

Contractors picked for £600m Scottish offsite housing framework

1 hour The names have been published of the companies that have won places in the renewal of the Scottish Procurement Alliance's £600m offsite housing framework.

Ashley House, CCG (Scotland), Engie Regeneration, Hadden Group, Ilke Homes, ISO Spaces and Module-AR have won places on the framework. The announcement was made by the LHC purchasing consortium.

The work has been split into four streams, covering volumetric, panelised and high-rise systems as well as low-rise turnkey projects. It is further split into different areas of Scotland.

The framework is aimed at delivering apartments, adaptive pods, student accommodation, care homes, room on the roof and temporary accommodation using offsite systems.

