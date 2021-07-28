Contractors sought for £1.56bn demolition framework

Jason Stapley

It has issued a prior information notice (PIN) for the framework, which is valued at £1.56bn. The framework will run for four years and will allow local authorities and public sector bodies to procure a range of projects such as structure demolition, ground improvement works, bulk earthworks, industrial dismantling and the demolition of non-traditionally-constructed high-rise structures.

The Demolition & Land Preparation Framework will feature 10 lots, with each including six regional and national suppliers, along with three reserve organisations. A webinar about the framework will be held on 10th August.

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “For any project that needs to procure these services currently, usually the contractor brings in an organisation from its supply chain. However, this new offering provides a compliant and direct procurement route for demolition and land preparation services for public sector bodies, affording them direct access to specialist firms.

“The way we approach our framework development is through a collaborative full engagement process to ensure that we bring forth something that is a useful and powerful tool for all. We are responding to market needs with this particular framework and look forward to working with Rugby Borough Council, which will act as the awarding body.

“Across the country, there is a large amount of development that will require demolition or site remediation to get going. This framework is set to make those early pre-construction phase services easier to access in a compliant manner for public sector organisations, making sure that every site and project gets the quickest and best start possible to lead into the excellent, high quality schemes the construction industry is known for.”

