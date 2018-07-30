Contractors start on L&G's £350m Newcastle Helix

Site preparation works at The Lumen

The Lumen is billed as the largest office building in Newcastle city centre to be constructed with private money in the last decade.

The Lumen is a 108,000 sq ft, eight-storey office building. It is the first phase of development by Legal & General at Newcastle Helix (formerly known as Science Central), a £350m project.

Newcastle Helix is being delivered as a partnership between Newcastle City Council, Newcastle University and Legal & General. The overall plan envisages 500,000 sq ft of office and research space, and 450 new homes. The aim of the development is to become a hub for scientific research and technology businesses.

Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson said: “These are exciting times for Newcastle. Having grown up close to the city I have seen it survive through more difficult times as well as more positive ones. This is another new chapter for Newcastle and our partnership with Newcastle Council is a shining example of a local authority who embraces the opportunity afforded by devolution by forming exciting investment partnerships to drive forward the growth of our towns and cities.

“With three quarters of the UK population living in cities, there is increasing strain on these areas as populations expand and demand for housing, work space and amenities increases. Legal & General is committed to solving this and would urge more of these collaborative partnerships to ensure people living in our urban areas are excited about the place they live, work and play.”

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for employment at Newcastle City Council, said: “Newcastle Helix this is nothing less than a game changer for future growth in Newcastle, and the work starting on The Lumen sends out the strongest possible message that Newcastle is a city on the up and open for business.”