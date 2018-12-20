Contractors views sought on A66 upgrade

The A66 links the M6 and the A1 (as seen on Google Maps)

Upgrading 50 miles of the A66 between the A1 at Scotch Corner and the M6 J40 at Penrith is expected to transform east-west roads links in the north of England. Currently 21 miles of the route is only single carriageway.

The project will also enhance capacity at the junctions at either end: A1 Scotch Corner and M6 J40 Penrith/Kemplay Bank.

With no significant east-west routes across the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the only other half-decent east-west crossings in Yorkshire are the A59 by Harrogate and Skipton and the M62, south of Leeds.

Consulting engineer Arcadis was brought on board by Highways England last year to develop proposals for the scheme.

Highways England has now released a market engagement questionnaire to gather market information for the scheme. Following this, it is also planning to hold a scheme launch event in February 2019.