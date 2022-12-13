Contractors wanted for £1.1bn Barking & Dagenham framework

The framework is being set up by Be First, a regeneration company owned by Barking & Dagenham Council.

Be First has identified 400 hectares of development land for affordable housing. Over the past four years, the company has alreay delivered more than 2,000 affordable homes and 20% of social housing being constructed in London is now being built in the borough.

Be First managing director Kevin O’Brien said: “We aim to deliver up to 3,500 new homes in Barking and Dagenham across the next four years, and we want to create high-quality, sustainable, and affordable communities for the people living here in Barking and Dagenham. This contractor framework is central to delivering this ambition.

“To achieve this, we want to work with contractors that share our ambition, are experienced in delivering sustainable developments and are experienced with offsite construction techniques. As a forward-thinking and ambitious organisation, we need our partners to share the same approach, and this contractor framework will help ensure this happens.”

Applications for the framework will open early 2023. For more information see befirst.london/framework

