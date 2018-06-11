Contractors wanted for Barking's £1bn housing plans

Barking & Dagenham has big plans

The London Borough of Barking & Dagenham has 400 hectares of development land at its disposal and hopes to build 50,000 new homes over the next 20 years.

Its regeneration company, Be First, has published a contract notice inviting contractors to apply for a position on a four-year framework agreement to deliver up to £1bn of residential developments.

The framework is divided into two lots: lot 1 for projects valued at less than £20m, and lot 2 for projects over £10m. It is envisaged that between six and 10 contractors will be selected for each lot. Each contractor can be on either or both of the lots.

The procurement documents are available at www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Barking:-Construction-work./SY8JJ34E6T until 9th July 2018.