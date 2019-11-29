Contracts awarded for Scottish offshore wind farm

Deme Offshore is one of the contract winners

EDF Group has launched the construction of MW offshore wind farm along with its new partner, Irish electricity company ESB, which is taking a 50% stake in the project Irish partner.

Neart na Gaoithe1 will consist of 54 turbines and will be located in the North Sea approximately, 15km off the coast of Fife in south-east Scotland. When fully operational, the NnG offshore wind farm will generate the equivalent electricity to power over 375,000 households each year, which corresponds to 4% of Scotland’s electricity consumption.

The newly announced tier one contractors include:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) as the wind turbine generators supplier;

Saipem as the turbine foundations supplier and installer;

GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions, which will carry out the supply the two electrical substations, plus electrical design work;

Prysmian SRL will supply and install the export cables, both offshore and onshore ;

Deme Offshore has won the contract for engineering, procuring, constructing and installing the inter-turbine cables with offshore installation;

Fred Olsen Windcarrier will be delivering the transportation and installation of the turbines with offshore installation.

“We are honoured and delighted to be awarded this EPCI contract in Scotland, and to contribute to the country’s continuous drive and growth towards its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045,” said Bart De Poorter, general manager of Deme Offshore.

Offshore construction is due to start in June 2020, with full commissioning in 2023.

