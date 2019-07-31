Contracts signed for Barnsley Glass Works phase two

The Glass Works development

The Glass Works is a £180m regeneration project that started in March 2016. It covers a 3.8 hectare site around Barnsley’s Cheapside, providing 590,000 sq ft of retail and leisure uses.

Phase one, also delivered by Henry Boot Construction, saw the construction of a new library and a revamp of Barnsley Markets.

Phase two of the works includes 100,000 sq ft of new retail space and more than 25,000 sq ft of cafés and restaurants around a landscaped public square. A cinema chain and a ten pin bowling alley have been signed up to anchor the development.

Phase two works are now expected to be completed in June 2021, a year later than had been anticipated back in 2017.

"This is a really exciting time for the people of Barnsley and as a local contractor we are very proud to be on the journey with them," said Simon Carr, managing director of Henry Boot Construction.

Director Ryan O'Loughlin added: "It is fantastic news that we are able to continue our partnership with Barnsley Council on The Glass Works project. Phase 1 of the scheme has already delivered the regeneration of Barnsley Markets, the new library and extensive Public Realm works. It is a multiple award-winning project but the part of the contract we are most proud of is our work in the local community.”

Barnsley Council leader Sir Stephen Houghton said: "Henry Boot have already delivered fantastic results, so we are pleased to have them on board for the next phase of the scheme. Their commitment to not only the project but the local community is outstanding and they have made a significant impact in terms of employment and educational opportunities. The team is great to work with and there is a real partnership ethos across the whole project - we would like to congratulate them on being appointed and look forward to continuing to work with them."

