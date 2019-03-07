Contracts signed for Calgary Ring Road

The 11km project is divided into three segments: the south one that connects with the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, the north one that meets the Trans-Canada Highway and a new bridge across the Bow River. The north segment was tendered at CA$463m and the price for the bridge was CA$89m.

The north segment, running between Old Banff Coach Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, will be constructed by EllisDon. The West Bow River Bridge twinning project will be built by Flatiron and Aecon.

Between now and 2022, the north segment is expected to support almost 2,400 jobs, while the West Bow River Bridge will support 300 jobs.

The Request for Qualifications for the south segment of the West Calgary Ring Road, between Highway 8 and Old Banff Coach Road, will be issued in the coming days. A contractor is expected to be in place for the 2020 construction season.