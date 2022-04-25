Cooks joins Cat network

Cooks Midlands is now an authorised sales and service centre (ASSC) selling compact Cat machines across Leicester, Derby and Coventry.

Cooks Midlands will stock mini excavators, skid steers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders. It is also a dealer for Mecalac construciton machinery and Kubota tractors.

Stewart Carter, head of building construction products at Finning, said: “To ensure we can continue to deliver sales and service excellence, we are expanding our network and partnering with established companies to provide improved coverage and customer support to meet demand.”

Cooks Midlands managing director Darren Cook added: “This is a prestigious appointment and shows how far we’ve come in the three decades we’ve been in business. To work with Finning is something special and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to view – and buy – the full range of Cat models we now stock.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk