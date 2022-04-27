Coolair Equipment opens Newcastle base

Mark Walsh of Coolair Equipment

Coolair Equipment’s Newcastle operation is led by senior sales engineer Mark Walsh, who has previously worked for Kooltech and Midea UK.

Headquarters of Coolair Equipment are in Manchester. It also has offices in Cannock and Maidstone covering the midlands and the southeast.

Managing director John Otterson said: “As a nationwide air-conditioning specialist, our services have always been available in Scotland and the northeast. However, we want to cement our presence and roll out more services to clients within these regions, and with Mark at the helm, I am confident we will do so. Mark brings with him a wealth of experience and as well as working with major distributors, he has long had a presence within the HVAC industry in our new territories.”

