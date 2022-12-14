Corby contractor appoints commercial director

Kyle Fielding

Kyle Fielding has been promoted to the board of Kori Construction to help with the company’s growth plans.

The company, founded in 2009 by Steve Culbert, has grown in recent years from a turnover of £2m in 2016 to a forecasted turnover of £40m in 2022. It was previously called SAC Construction but changed its name to Kori in August 2022.

Kyle Fielding joined what was then SAC Construction in 2019 as a senior quantity surveyor, filling the shoes of Jordan Connachie, when the latter stepped up to become managing director.

Jordan Connachie said: “The business has grown exponentially since Kyle joined back in late 2019 and with a large, secured forward order book of profitable work, we needed someone who really understands how we work.

“Kyle has successfully led on reshaping the how the business financials are managed and reported, and with that and his impressive work ethic, he was very well positioned to take on the role of commercial director. The board had no hesitation in appointing him. With Kyle now in role, I firmly believe we’re in a safe pair of hands for our next phase of growth.”

Kyle Fielding said: “Kori Construction is really starting to make a name as a main contractor with a pipeline of work across many parts of the UK. The business is at a pivotal point and being appointed to the board at this time offers a really exciting challenge.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk