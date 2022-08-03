Corby contractor finds new name on Wikipedia

Left to right are pre-construction Director Tony Robinson, managing director Jordan Connachie, finance director Sue Bird, and founder director Steve Culbert

SAC Construction has become Kori Construction in a rebranding that directors hope will help support growth plans.

The company, founded in 2009 by director Steve Culbert, has grown in recent years from a turnover of £2m in 2016 to a forecasted turnover of £40m in 2022.

Kori Construction works across later living, multi-room, life sciences and commercial sectors, and employs 34 people.

Managing director Jordan Connachie said Kori Construction wanted a name that recognised its roots in Corby as it sets out beyond its traditional Northamptonshire heartland.

He said: “We worked with a market-leading construction branding agency as part of the rebrand process and they have helped us create an exceptional brand that reflects the future direction of the business.

“But when it came to the name, we took a simpler approach. We went on the Wikipedia page about Corby and found that the first settlers here dated back to the 8th century and were Danish. They were led by someone called Kori so the first name for Corby was ‘Kori’s by’, which translates to Kori’s settlement.

“As soon as we learned this, we all agreed Kori Construction was a great name for the business. On the one hand it is a modern sounding name befitting of a modern, innovative and ambitious main contracting business. On the other, it reaches right back to the beginnings of Corby, the town we’re very proud to have come from.

“We’re celebrating our roots as a business while at the same time growing and pushing forward. The new name and branding captures that brilliantly.”

