Corby station PRS flats set to start

The planned build-to-rent development next to Corby station

The vacant 1.9-acre site has been bought from Homes England by Hecurl, a joint venture between investor Hector Newton and fund manager Curlew. Hercul plans to build 150 one- and two-bed apartments at the site, all of which will be for private rent.

Charles Amies, head of southeast public sector land at Homes England said: “Our role is to accelerate the delivery of new properties on the land we own so more people can access the quality homes they need in the areas they want to live.

“We’re pleased to have agreed the sale of this well-located site to Hecurl, especially as they’ve taken the innovative step of creating a development entirely available to people looking to rent a home.”

Hecurl managing partner Athar Rashid said: “We are delighted with the encouragement shown by Corby Council in supporting a build-to-rent development on this gateway site for the town. This flagship scheme will give local residents the opportunity to rent an affordable modern home, professionally managed and close to the town centre and local amenities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk