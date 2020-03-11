Cork forced to withdraw permission for road scheme

The council is advising the High Court that it is consenting to the setting aside of the Part 8 planning approval for the Cork Docklands to City Centre Road Network Improvement Scheme. This is due to an omission in the Part 8 public notice whereby the conclusions of the environmental screening exercise, while undertaken, were not referenced in the notice.

Cork City Council said that it remains fully committed to the public realm and sustainable transport project. It will now undertake a new Part 8 planning process with the design, as previously approved, being subject to further public consultation.

Director of infrastructure development Gerry O’Beirne said: “The notice omission and consequential action and delay are sincerely regretted. The administrative error in the drafting of the public notice reflected a weakness in the council’s internal processes which has since been corrected. A new planning process will be undertaken in respect of the proposed works. This will take an estimated 4 -5 months to complete”.

