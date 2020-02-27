Coronavirus forces Italian trade fair to postpone

Samoter had been scheduled to take place in Verona from 21st to 25 March 2020, with many big international manufacturers set to exhibit, including Volvo, Doosan, Hyundai, Komatsu and Kubota.

The event has now been put back to 16th-20th May 2020 instead.

The board of directors of Veronafiere SpA, which owns and operates the event, decided that it was not feasible to go ahead, given the requirements of an ordinance issued by the Ministry of Health and the Veneto Region concerning Covid-19.

