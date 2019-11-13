Cost pressures are easing, says Taylor Wimpey

Chief executive Pete Redfern

Taylor Wimpey said that it was on track to deliver full year 2019 results in line with previous expectations, albeit with slightly higher volumes and slightly lower operating margins than previously thought.

Taylor Wimpey said in July that it was anticipating build cost inflation of c.5% for 2019. However, cost pressures experienced earlier in the year have softened over recent months, it said today, and cost inflation is expected to come down in the coming months.

Chief executive Pete Redfern said: "We are on track to deliver full year 2019 results in line with our expectations driven by an industry-leading sales rate. In spite of wider political and economic uncertainty, housing market conditions have remained resilient. We are focused on the delivery of the highest service and build quality to our customers and investing in the sustainability and future capacity of our business.

“In the second half, we continued to see good demand for our homes and have built a very strong order book. Looking ahead, our cash generation and financial position are very strong and we reiterate our commitment to returning c.£610 million by way of total dividend to shareholders in 2020."

