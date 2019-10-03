Costain appoints digital officer

Nathan Marsh

Nathan Marsh has been tasked with leading Costain’s commercial digital strategy.

He joins Costain from Atkins/SNC Lavalin, where he spent three years, latterly as digital transformation director. Before that, he had eight years with Ernst & Young and started his career in the army.

Costain chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “Ensuring that every service we offer is digitally optimised, and that we offer our clients new solutions founded on the application of digital technology is core to our new Leading Edge strategy which is why we have appointed our first chief digital officer. Nathan’s key industry relationships and experience of enabling digital capabilities across the UK’s critical nature infrastructure will ensure Costain shapes the future adoption of digital solutions and supports our clients in the implementation of this transition.”

Mr Marsh added, “I am incredibly excited at becoming Costain’s first ever CDO. Our sector is undergoing a wholesale digital transformation and it's fantastic to see progressive industry leaders like Costain invest in and prioritise digital. I'm looking forward to helping our people and our clients leverage the full benefits of digital connectivity, designing, building and operating infrastructure for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk