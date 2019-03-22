Costain confirmed for £125m A19 contract

The Testo's roundabout slows down A19 traffic

Costain has already been working with Highways England and local stakeholders to develop the design and delivery strategy for the upgrade.

Testo’s roundabout is a major junction forming the intersection of the A19 with the A184, south of the Tyne Tunnel entrance at Jarrow. There is severe congestion at this roundabout at peak times.

Costain will be improving the junction by raising the A19 on a flyover and building new slip roads to connect it to the A184 via the Testo’s roundabout. This means that through traffic on the A19 will not have to use the roundabout.

Following development consent for the project having been granted by the transport secretary in September 2018, construction work is expected to start imminently and take two and a half years to complete.

In partnership with Highways England, Costain is also developing a scheme to improve the adjacent junction at Downhill Lane. Construction there will be integrated into the Testo’s improvements.

Costain chief executive Andrew Wyllie said: “I am delighted that we are at the forefront of helping Highways England deliver its ambitious regional investment programme, which will significantly enhance network capacity, improving the lives of local people and supporting broad-based economic growth.”