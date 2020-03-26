Costain COO quits to join Keltbray

Darren James

Darren James has worked for Costain for more than 30 years, most recently as chief operating officer.

He joins Keltbray on 1st April 2020, when majority owner Brendan Kerr, currently both CEO and chairman, moves slightly aside to become executive chairman, with Darren James taking over the CEO role.

Brendan Kerr said: “I am delighted with this appointment and welcome Darren to the Keltbray Group. He brings with him extensive experience across the key UK construction and infrastructure sectors where we operate. I look forward to him leading the team, driving growth through long-term client relationships and delivering on the potential that our unique capabilities create.”

Darren James said: “I am delighted to be appointed chief executive of the Keltbray Group and am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues, customers and stakeholders in meeting today’s challenges and unlocking the special potential the Group has delivering sustained growth going forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk