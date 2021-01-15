Costain director moves to BBA

Bill Hewlett

Bill Hewlett is joining in the newly-created post of technical director after 16 years with Costain.

The British Board of Agrément (BBA) provides certifications for construction products to verify that they comply with the relevant standards and regulations. Its credibility and authority has been damaged since it emerged that it (and other similar bodies) had approved materials used on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment that were found, after the fatal fire, to have been not suitable for the application.

BBA chief executive Hardy Giesler said: “Last year saw the start of significant changes within our management team and organisation in order to deliver a systemic approach to culture change and performance. Our over-riding objective is delivering on our promises and we are delighted and extremely fortunate to be welcoming Bill to the team to continue this work and positioning the BBA as a leading player in developments in our industry.

“Along with a huge wealth of experience and knowledge, Bill brings an enquiring mind to the table and is constantly looking to push boundaries, champion innovation and identify performance improvement gains for our industry. We very much look forward to the positive changes his input will bring to our clients, the organisation and construction landscape at large,” added Mr Giesler.

While at Costain Bill Hewlett has been chairman of the Standing Committee on Structural Safety (SCOSS), a vice president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, founding chair of the Temporary Works Forum and a visiting professor at Cardiff University Business School.

He said of his new job: “The BBA has technical integrity second to none, and the capability to lead beneficial change across the built environment. Working with the team I will be championing the offer, reaching out to business and research partners and ensuring we understand and coordinate our response to stakeholder needs.”

