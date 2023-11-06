Costain gets packing at Connah’s Quay

Costain used remote-control skidsteers to carry out the hazardous work

The work involved replacing the packing cells which evaporate water to create the cooling effect in the gas-fired power station’s cooling towers. Costain’s industrial cooling team replaced 10 cell units in just 30 days – three days ahead of schedule.

The company said this was the largest volume of cells repacked in a single site visit. Costain’s client is German state-owned energy company Uniper.

A particular challenge was the fact that the cooling towers are constructed in a series of concrete cubes, making access difficult.

Costain’s scope of work involved the total removal of heavily-contaminated PVC packing material from the cooling towers.

The PVC was then recycled for reuse in the construction industry. To ensure the safety of personnel involved in the removal of PVC waste, Costain using remote-controlled Bobcat skidsteers in areas where there was a potential collapse of structural supports.

Laura Hughes, Costain’s energy sector director, said: “The complexity of this project meant that there are only very few companies equipped to undertake it. I am very pleased that Costain was able to work diligently and safely, and ultimately deliver ahead of schedule.”

Ant Landers, Uniper plant manager at Connah’s Quay said: "A clean and efficient cooling water system is a critical component in optimising the use of natural resources in the generation process. The work carried out by Costain was part of the ongoing maintenance programme of the power station’s cooling water system, ensuring Connah’s Quay continues to operate efficiently when needed.

“It was a pleasure to work with Costain on this project. The close cooperation between our two companies ensured that we were able to complete the work safely and to budget which is no small achievement, given the magnitude of the project."

