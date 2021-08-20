Costain joins hydrogen-powered aviation study

Costain’s role in the Aerospace Technology Institute’s (ATI) FlyZero project is to assess what ground operations might be needed to support hydrogen-powered aircraft.

FlyZero is a government-backed research project hoping to make zero-carbon emission commercial aviation a reality by 2030.

Costain will consider the practical and regulatory requirements and the commercial implications. It will assess the conditions required for storing hydrogen and the impact of its use on turnaround times of planes at airports and explore potential for automation to speed up the turnaround process.

Andy Clarke, Costain’s integrated transport director, said: “We recognise that aviation plays a vital role in moving people and goods, creating social and economic benefit. With the creative and innovative use of technology we can ensure that aviation is at the heart of the green transport revolution, helping to lead the way for others. We’ll be drawing on our industry-leading hydrogen capability from hydrogen feasibility studies such as Hy-value and HYDERUS, plus our role leading the South Wales Industrial Cluster, to help make this happen.”

