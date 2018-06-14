Costain grows Somerset operations

Costain Technology Solutions supplies highway control systems

Costain acquired Yatton-based Simulation Systems Limited (SSL) in 2016 and created Costain Technology Solutions. It has now outgrown SSL’s premises and so is on the move.

By the end of the year, some 150 staff will have relocated from Yatton’s Market Industrial Estate to a new business park seven miles away near Worle, across the M5.

Chief executive Andrew Wyllie said: "The further expansion of our technology capability through this enlarged group-wide facility, is another important step towards establishing Costain as the UK's leading smart infrastructure company."