PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Costain grows Somerset operations

14 Jun Costain is expanding its technology centre in north Somerset with a move to new premises on the Weston Gateway Business Park near Worle.

Costain Technology Solutions supplies highway control systems

Costain acquired Yatton-based Simulation Systems Limited (SSL) in 2016 and created Costain Technology Solutions. It has now outgrown SSL’s premises and so is on the move.

By the end of the year, some 150 staff will have relocated from Yatton’s Market Industrial Estate to a new business park seven miles away near Worle, across the M5. 

Chief executive Andrew Wyllie said: "The further expansion of our technology capability through this enlarged group-wide facility, is another important step towards establishing Costain as the UK's leading smart infrastructure company."

 

 

