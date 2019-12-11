Costain offloads Spanish golf courses

Photo from www.alcaidesagolf.com

Costain has agreed the sale of Alcaidesa Holding to Millenium Hotels Real Estate I Socimi S.A., a real estate investment fund based in Spain, for total cash consideration of €15.2m.

Alcaidesa Holding SAU and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alcaidesa Golf SLU, own and operate two golf courses, land and a club house inin southern Andalusia, close to the Gibraltar border.

Costain is also seeking a buyer for its 624-berth marina concession in the area.

The disposals are in line with Costain's strategy to divest its non-core business assets in Spain.

The book loss on the disposal is £4.0m and the fair value asset impairment of the marina concession is £4.9m (based on the estimated potential sale value of £5.9m).

