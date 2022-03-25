  1. Instagram
Fri March 25 2022

Costain wins £100m Lancashire highways package

13 hours Lancashire County Council has brought in Costain to design and deliver a £100m package of road works.

Costain has been tasked with reconfiguring junction 33 of the M6 and building a new road to service the planned housing development of Bailrigg Garden Village, south of Lancaster.

Proposals are still being developed ahead of public consultation and the necessary planning application.

However, Costain local authority director Ian Richardson said his company would be building “an accessible, sustainable, and integrated road network”.

Costain previously worked for Lancashire County Council on the Bay Gateway in the Lancaster areas, which opened in 2016 and links junction 34 of the M6 with the Morecambe and Heysham peninsula.

