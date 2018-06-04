Costain wins £150m M6 upgrade

Under the contract Costain will design and deliver the smart motorway scheme across a 16km length of the M6 between junctions 21a and 26.

The scheme will involve the installation of road-side technology with overhead gantries and variable message boards.

The contract, awarded under the collaborative delivery framework, starts on site in September and is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

Costain chief executive Andrew Wyllie said: “This contract builds on our strong track record, working with Highways England, to apply technology-based solutions to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the UK's road infrastructure.”