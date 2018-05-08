Costain wins traffic tech deal

Highways England has handed Costain a contract by to supply Motorway Incident Detection and Automated Signalling (MIDAS) technology systems to help keep traffic flowing safely.

MIDAS is the Highways England system that uses road sensors to detect congestion and display messages on signs to alert motorists.

Under the contract, Costain will supply 1,500 MIDAS outstation units over a two-year period.

Darren James, Costain’s managing director for infrastructure, said: “Costain has a strong track record of supplying this technology to our client, having previously supplied MIDAS units for installation on the M1, M5 and M6. Technology is playing an important role in improving the driving experience for motorists on the UK highways network and our technology teams are playing an integral role in this."

The systems will be supplied from Costain's technology centre in Yatton, Somerset.

A 2012 Highways England report put the cost of installing MIDAS at more than £210,000 per kilometre.