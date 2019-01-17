Council fined after roof truss crush

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 5th October 2017, a self-employed labourer was working for two self-employed bricklayers subcontracted to Darlington Borough Council. He was walking past the front of the building plot at Allington Way, Darlington, when a pack of roof trusses fell on him, trapping him by the head and arm.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found there was an overall failure to monitor work activities at the site adequately.

Contributing factors to the incident included inadequate arrangements for the storage of roof trusses, failure to manage the quantities of materials on site, failure to plan for parking of vehicles and poor housekeeping on site.

Darlington Borough Council pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £28,000 with £1,648.45 in costs.

HSE inspector Andrea Robbins said after the hearing: “It is vital that work activities on construction sites are properly planned, managed and monitored to prevent issues like this developing on site – the failures found here ultimately led to the roof trusses falling onto the labourer, causing serious injuries. This could have been prevented.”