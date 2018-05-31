Council seeks partner for £200m Camberley development

Surrey Heath Borough Council has already invested £140m into Camberley, buying and refurbishing The Square shopping centre, public realm and highway improvement works and the ongoing conversion of Ashwood House by Berkeley Homes into residential apartments.

The next stage of regenerating Camberley is improving the area along the A30 London Road between the High Street and Park Street. The council has published a contract notice to procure a development partner to deliver a mixed-use redevelopment of the 5.5-acre site.

It is envisaged the scheme will involve principally a new build development. The scheme has the capacity for 350 residential units and 10,000 m2 of commercial space, together with public and private car parking.

Surrey Heath Borough Council wants bidders to make proposals for providing new council offices as part of the development as well.

For more information, visit the Delta eSourcing portal at: https://www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Camberley:-Construction-work./A64ZR954AT