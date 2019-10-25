Council selects preferred route for Arundel bypass

However, it is a Highways England project, so the council is just a consultee in the route selection process.

West Sussex County Council has made a submission to Highways England indicating that the offline Magenta route option (Option 4/5AV1) is its preferred choice for the proposed A27 Arundel Bypass scheme. This option is 7.2km (4.4 miles) of new dual carriageway to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush junction to just west of Yapton Lane.

Highways England originally decided on a route for the bypass in May 2018 but then five months later decided to reopen route consultation



Roger Elkins, West Sussex cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Out of the six options presented by Highways England the Magenta route is our preferred option as it would reduce overall congestion, reduce rat-running through the South Downs National Park and along the coast, and substantially reduce the volume of traffic through Arundel. It would also provide benefits for the local and regional economy, which is a priority in our West Sussex Plan.

“The county council is only a consultee in the decision-making process, but with the substantial transport, economic and social benefits of this option over the longer term, we consider that it is the best fit with the strategic outcomes that we are seeking for the A27.

“However, we recognise that this alignment would have a negative impact on the communities of Tortington, Binsted and Walberton and on the environment in general. Therefore, our support for this option is contingent on Highways England bringing forward a detailed and high quality package of mitigation measures to reduce impacts on the environment and affected communities.”

Highways England is expected to announce a new preferred route for the bypass in 2020. Statutory consultation on the preferred route will then take place as part of the development consent order process.