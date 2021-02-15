Councils get next round of pothole funding

The Department for Transport said that the money was enough “to fix the equivalent of 10 million potholes”.
Today’s funding round is the second of five annual instalments from the £2.5bn potholes fund announced by the chancellor in the 2020 budget.
Transport minister Baroness Vere said: “We know potholes are more than just a nuisance – they can be dangerous to drivers and cyclists alike, and cause damage to thousands of vehicles every year. The funding allocated today will help councils ensure roads in their area are kept up to standard, and that the potholes that blight road users can be dealt with promptly.”
|Regions
|Potholes 2021/22 (£)
|HMB 2021/22 – needs element (£)
|HMB 2021/22 – incentive element (indicative amounts £)
|ITB 2021/22 (£)
|Total (£)
|East Midlands
|57,358,000
|57,358,000
|14,340,000
|25,086,000
|154,142,000
|East of England
|68,534,000
|68,534,000
|17,133,000
|29,401,000
|183,602,000
|North East
|28,492,000
|28,492,000
|7,123,000
|18,840,000
|82,946,000
|North West
|66,467,000
|66,467,000
|16,617,000
|43,759,000
|193,309,000
|South East
|82,693,000
|82,693,000
|20,673,000
|47,619,000
|233,678,000
|South West
|90,031,000
|90,031,000
|22,508,000
|30,784,000
|233,355,000
|West Midlands
|54,486,000
|54,486,000
|13,621,000
|31,625,000
|154,217,000
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|51,940,000
|51,940,000
|12,985,000
|32,886,000
|149,751,000
- HMB = Highways Maintenance Block
- TMB = Integrated Transport Block
