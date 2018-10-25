Countryside picked for Kingston estate overhaul

The Cambridge Road Estate

Once contract documents have been finalised and agreed, expected in March 2019, the masterplanning process will begin in the spring. The timetable envisages work starting on site in late 2020.

Kingston Council has already secured £42.6m of housing zone funds from the Greater London Authority for the Cambridge Road Estate and is set to receive a further £67m through the ‘Building Council Homes for Londoners’ funding prospectus.

It is the council’s largest regeneration programme and aims to deliver approximately 2,000 mixed-tenure homes over the next 10 to 12 years.

Graham Cherry, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships South, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected and look forward to working with Kingston Council on the next stage of the procurement process to finalise the contracts for this vitally important project. We have been impressed with the level of commitment from the council and residents in conducting this competitive process."

The Pinnacle Group and Places for People had also been shortlisted for the contract.