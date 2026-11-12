Countrywide partners with Morrow

The partnership aims to ease home buying by offering independent advice on the condition of a property alongside buyers' mortgage and legal arrangements.

Amit Gupta, financial services director at Morrow, said, "We’re delighted to partner with Countrywide Home Surveys, enabling us to extend that commitment beyond financial advice by giving our clients seamless access to a trusted, nationwide network of qualified surveyors."

Helen Stead, head of Countrywide Home Surveys added, "Improving the homebuying process isn't simply about making transactions faster, it's also about ensuring buyers have a clear understanding of the property's condition and any potential issues that could affect its long-term value or lead to unexpected costs.

“Our partnership with Morrow helps bring the home condition survey discussion into the process at an earlier stage, supporting more informed purchasing decisions and reducing the risk of unexpected costs after completion.”