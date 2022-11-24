Courier firm targets construction

On-demand courier Gophr has launched Gophr Trades as a specialist delivery service for the construction and DIY industries. The new service is designed to meet the needs of both individual tradespeople as well as larger construction and related trade businesses. Founding clients include Screwfix, with its 300 stores, and electrical distributor Rexel.

Gophr’s customer service, ordering and delivery platform uses the what3words geocode system, enabling couriers to locate sites with no formal address.

Strategic account director Graham Smith said: “The grocery sector has captured much of the conversation when it comes to same day and rapid delivery. Armed with our experience in this as well as a range of other industries, we identified a need early on in construction for a similarly efficient approach.

“We have taken the time to understand this complex sector and Gophr Trades has been carefully formulated to address its very specific dynamics, leading to greater efficiency, more jobs and ultimately more happy customers.”

