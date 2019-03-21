Court approves Vienna’s third runway

Vienna Airport has welcomed the decision to allow a third runway

The decision was made by Austria’s Supreme Administrative Court.

"Today is an Important and positive day, not only for Austria as a business and tourism location,” said a statement by Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner, members of the management board of airport owner Flughafen Wien. “An overly long process has come to a positive and incontestable decision. This decision ensures the long-term growth perspectives and competitiveness, not only for Vienna Airport but for the Austrian economy, industry, tourism and labour market.”

The airport said that it will now analyse the court decision in detail and provide information about the next steps in the near future.