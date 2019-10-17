Court of Appeal begins hearing into Heathrow runway plans

The appeal is being brought by Heathrow Hub, an independent proposal aimed at negating the need to build a third runway. Planes would land at one end of the extended runway and take off at the other. Heathrow Hub says that its scheme is cheaper, quicker and simpler than building a new runway. Heathrow Hub’s proposal to extend the Northern Runway has been independently costed at £4.7bn for its first phase.

It announced in May that it would be appealing an earlier High Court judgement.

The case is being heard alongside appeals by other parties opposed to the 3rd Runway, but Heathrow Hub’s grounds are different and relate to what it claims is a flawed competition run by the Department for Transport.

Heathrow Hub director Jock Lowe said: “Instead of fighting Heathrow Airport’s corner in the courts, prime minister Boris Johnson and secretary of state Grant Shapps should admit that the government bungled the decision-making process for expansion at the airport.

“We continue to argue the case for our extended runway proposal, which is cheaper, simpler, greener and quieter than the ludicrously complicated 3rd Runway. Furthermore, our scheme can be phased, only releasing new capacity once noise and emissions targets have been met, with the approval of the government and the regulator.

“It is the common-sense option, which among other things, can get Mr Johnson out of the hole dug for him by the Department for Transport.”

Heathrow Hub is appealing the High Court Judgement handed down on the 1st May 2019, which refused to quash the Government’s decision to support Heathrow Airport Ltd’s North West Runway by designating the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) passed by Parliament.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk